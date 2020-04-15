Home
Oregon seafood industry takes a hit

Oregon seafood industry takes a hit

Local News Regional Top Stories , , , ,

COOS BAY, Ore. — Crab sales were affected early on in the pandemic, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.
Just a few weeks ago dungeness crab prices dropped from roughly $7 or $8 a pound to around $2 per pound.

People working in the $700 million Oregon industry are hoping they’ll be able to fish again in the coming months.

“No shrimp season. Salmon season, they’re being delayed and closed. Nobody can sell them and it’s just not good,” Heath Hampel, Chuck’s Seafood owner, said.

Hampel says one part of his business has stopped, but people are buying more canned seafood than ever.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »