Governors begin discussing how to ease restrictions

(NBC) – Officials are still gathering Wednesday’s data, but we do know Tuesday was the deadliest across the U.S. since the coronavirus outbreak.
Still, doctors say there is strong evidence that social distancing is working to fight the spread of COVID-19 even as some publicly question stay-at-home orders and several governors begin to discuss easing restrictions.
The frustration and cabin fever boiled over in Lansing as the Michigan Conservative coalition gathered, protesting the state’s strict stay-at-home order.
Millford business owner Meshawn Maddock said, “This arbitrary blanket spread of shutting down businesses, about putting all of these workers out of business, is just a disaster.”
They call the quarantine effort a violation of civil liberties. Lawmakers say it’s a matter of life-and-death.
Representative Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) said, “I’ve been in my house for 31 days. Alone, no human interaction because you lead by leading. I’m frustrated but you’ve got to do what you’ve go to do right now because we don’t want people to die.”
From the beginning of the outbreak, doctors and scientists have stressed: a key to stopping the spread of the virus is staying home and staying apart.
Dr. Anthony Faucim director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said, “Its mitigation, mitigation, mitigation. That’s the answer”
But five states do not have statewide orders in place, including South Dakota. A CDC quick-response team is now on the ground in Sioux Falls after more than 430 employees at a meat processing plant tested positive for COVID-19.
The back-and-forth over social distancing comes as governors in several states discuss how and when they can eventually begin to ease restrictions.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown said, “This virus doesn’t recognize state boundaries. We have to work together on a plan for reopening.” Most acknowledging that’s still weeks away.