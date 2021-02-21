Oregon Senator Ron Wyden visits fire survivors in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. — Many Oregonians are still waiting on federal help after the devastation caused by the South Obenchain and Almeda fires in the Rogue Valley last fall.
Oregon U.S. senator, Ron Wyden, was in town this weekend visiting with several Rogue Valley residents living in approximately 30 temporary homes in White City set up by FEMA.
He said his visit showed him there are still two Oregons, many who have hope and can see the light at the end of the tunnel and others who continue to struggle to pay bills and put food on the table.
He said these fire survivors have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own and he hopes this personal visit will do some good.
“They have health care needs, they have housing needs and a number of them said is what they would like to be able to do is get on with their lives,” Wyden said. “They’ve got big medical challenges, so they’ve got some health care needs to take care of first,” he added.
Senator Wyden said he is also hoping to get the DASH Act moving in congress soon.
It stands for Decent Affordable Safe Housing for all and specifically targets the young homeless population.
