Oregon State Baseball takes the lead at exhibition game in Medford

The teams played 2 games starting at 1 p.m. The first game was a win for OSU with a score of 13 to 4.
The second game began around 4:30. Tickets for the game sold out in under an hour a few weeks ago.
3 young baseball fans say it’s cool to see a big-time game like this so close to home.
“It’s just been fun watching the game! You don’t have to drive as far, and we’re here for Oregon State,” said Colton, Collin, and Cash.
The Medford Rogues says this is the first time in our county that two division 1 programs squared off in the Rogue Valley.
