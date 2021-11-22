Oregon State Police investigating the largest bust in Oregon history

Katie Streit
Posted by by Katie Streit November 22, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 22, 2021

WHITE CITY, Ore. – The largest marijuana bust in Oregon history right here in Jackson County. NBC5 News first reported about the drug bust over the weekend now we’re getting more information on this massive bust.

Oregon State Police found over 500,000 pounds of illegal marijuana in a warehouse in White City. A bust the agency called ‘epic’ due to the scale of the operation that’s now making national headlines.

“Most of these larger seizures, like what you’re seeing here will be months to year-long investigations,” said Cpt. Stephanie Begman.

Police said over 100 people who lived in sub-par conditions with no running water were detained, identified, interviewed, and then released OSP worked alongside multiple agencies in this operation, including Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath County Sheriff’s Drug Teams.

OSP said this is an ongoing investigation more information will be coming out later.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Katie Streit
Katie Streit
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university's political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster's Foundation. Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]