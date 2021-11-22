Oregon State Police investigating the largest bust in Oregon history

WHITE CITY, Ore. – The largest marijuana bust in Oregon history right here in Jackson County. NBC5 News first reported about the drug bust over the weekend now we’re getting more information on this massive bust.

Oregon State Police found over 500,000 pounds of illegal marijuana in a warehouse in White City. A bust the agency called ‘epic’ due to the scale of the operation that’s now making national headlines.

“Most of these larger seizures, like what you’re seeing here will be months to year-long investigations,” said Cpt. Stephanie Begman.

Police said over 100 people who lived in sub-par conditions with no running water were detained, identified, interviewed, and then released OSP worked alongside multiple agencies in this operation, including Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath County Sheriff’s Drug Teams.

OSP said this is an ongoing investigation more information will be coming out later.