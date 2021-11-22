New January 6th committee subpoenas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – More high-profile allies of former President Trump have been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating January 6th.

Monday, the committee announced subpoenas for Roger Stone and Alex Jones, among others.

According to the committee, Stone— a longtime adviser to Trump—was in Washington D.C. on January 5th and 6th to lead a march to the Capitol.

The committee also wants to hear from Jones, a conspiracy theorist who claimed that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Connecticut was a “giant hoax.”

The committee is demanding records and testimony from three other individuals as well: Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence, who organized several rallies following the November election, and Taylor Budowich, who organized an advertising campaign for the January 6th rally.