Oregon Tech student wins $10k in Oregon Lottery

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An Oregon Tech student is $10,000 richer, thanks to an Oregon Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Marissa McGinnis says she got several tickets to give as stocking stuffers on Christmas Eve.
She took a winner to the Oregon Avenue Food Mart on New Year’s Eve to cash it in, and they told her she’d have to go to Salem to pick up her prize.
“I looked at the ticket, and I got confused a couple times.” Notes McGinnis. “Because I wasn’t sure how much it was, and then they told me when I got up there that I was the grand prize winner – I was like, ‘That’s a cool title! I could get used to that!”
McGinnis says she and her boyfriend Juan Ramirez will save a little, pay some bills, and take a trip to Universal Studios.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.