Oregon Tech student wins $10k in Oregon Lottery

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An Oregon Tech student is $10,000 richer, thanks to an Oregon Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Marissa McGinnis says she got several tickets to give as stocking stuffers on Christmas Eve.

She took a winner to the Oregon Avenue Food Mart on New Year’s Eve to cash it in, and they told her she’d have to go to Salem to pick up her prize.

“I looked at the ticket, and I got confused a couple times.”  Notes McGinnis.  “Because I wasn’t sure how much it was, and then they told me when I got up there that I was the grand prize winner – I was like, ‘That’s a cool title!  I could get used to that!”

McGinnis says she and her boyfriend Juan Ramirez will save a little, pay some bills, and take a trip to Universal Studios.

