I Heart KFalls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A new program helps people in Klamath Falls express their love for their community.

45 pictures have been taken so far for ‘I Heart KFalls’, showcasing Klamath Falls residents, and why they love their town.

“The possibilities for this community are inspiring”  Notes Linda Tepper, who’s helping to coordinate the effort.  “Because there are so many individuals that are doing good things.  And when we work together, there really isn’t anything that this community can’t accomplish.”

The program will be formally unveiled at the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce banquet at the Ross Ragland Theater on Saturday evening.

You can find out more:  iheartkfalls.com  facebook.com/iheartkfalls/

