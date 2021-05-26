Oregon’s BIPOC Legislative Caucus are creating change after George Floyd’s murder

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s BIPOC lawmakers came together Tuesday in remembrance of the murder of George Floyd. They started their meeting with a moment of silence for George Floyd. They also talked about how Oregon can make policing better, especially with racial disparities.
One way Oregon’s BIPOC Legislative Caucus wants to resolve the issue is with House Bill 2002. If passed it would help people leaving prison get back on their feet. It also invests in minority communities and limits unnecessary stops and arrests.
“Even with the conviction of Derek Chauvin over the murder of George Floyd, there is no justice yet. Only, frankly work to be done to dismantle the structural racism in our nation and in our communities,” said State Senator Lew Frederick.
Oregon’s BIPOC Legislative Caucus said Black and Latinx drivers are more likely to be pulled over by police than white drivers. They also say while black people represent 2.2% of Oregon’s population they represent 9.3% of the state’s prison population.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]