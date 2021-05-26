Home
Oregon’s BIPOC Legislative Caucus are creating change after George Floyd’s murder

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s BIPOC lawmakers came together Tuesday in remembrance of the murder of George Floyd. They started their meeting with a moment of silence for George Floyd. They also talked about how Oregon can make policing better, especially with racial disparities.

One way Oregon’s BIPOC Legislative Caucus wants to resolve the issue is with House Bill 2002. If passed it would help people leaving prison get back on their feet. It also invests in minority communities and limits unnecessary stops and arrests.

“Even with the conviction of Derek Chauvin over the murder of George Floyd, there is no justice yet. Only, frankly work to be done to dismantle the structural racism in our nation and in our communities,” said State Senator Lew Frederick.

Oregon’s BIPOC Legislative Caucus said Black and Latinx drivers are more likely to be pulled over by police than white drivers. They also say while black people represent 2.2% of Oregon’s population they represent 9.3% of the state’s prison population.

