OSAA Moda Health scholarship still available for 2021 seniors

MEDFORD, Ore.– Oregon school activities association says 2021 varsity seniors can still apply for a $1,000 scholarship.

According to the association 2 Moda Health Player of the Game/Athlete of the Meet Scholarships are still up for grabs.

Only two athletes from the state of Oregon are chosen all year.

You must apply by June 4th.

