OSAA Moda Health scholarship still available for 2021 seniors

MEDFORD, Ore.– Oregon school activities association says 2021 varsity seniors can still apply for a $1,000 scholarship.
According to the association 2 Moda Health Player of the Game/Athlete of the Meet Scholarships are still up for grabs.
Only two athletes from the state of Oregon are chosen all year.
You must apply by June 4th.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.