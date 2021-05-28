Home
Rural Metro gives river safety warnings ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Rural Metro gives river safety warnings ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Local News Top Stories ,

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore.– Many Oregonians will be out enjoying the natural water sources this Memorial Day weekend, one local first response agency is helping you stay safe.

Rural Metro Fire in Josephine County says despite the warmer temperatures, the Rogue River is still very cold and currents can be surprisingly strong.

It says the river claims a life nearly every year.

It says in most cases, simply wearing a life jacket when on the river could change that.

It says to also be aware of the declining cell phone service along the river, which could make calling for help impossible.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »