Settlement reached in Klamath County stabbing case

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A woman is headed to prison after stabbing her husband last year.
The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office said on the evening of May 27, 2020, Edy Lipanovich stabbed her husband in the chest and arm.
Her husband survived the injuries and Lipanovich was charged with attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Prosecutors said after further investigation, it was determined Lipanovich didn’t intend to kill her husband and she suffers from an “unspecified neurocognitive disorder leading to irrational and unsubstantiated beliefs that direct her behaviors at times.”
On May 28, 2021, prosecutors and Lipanovich reached a settlement agreement where the attempted murder charge was dropped in exchange for guilty pleas for attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon. She was sentenced to 5.5 years for the attempted assault and 2 years for unlawful use of a weapon. Lipanovich will be in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections followed by 3 years of post-prison supervision.
The judge who doled out the sentence reportedly felt the resolution was just in light of Lipanovich’s “diminished capacity and the proof issues this created for the state with the initial charges.”