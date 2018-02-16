OSF Artistic Director Bill Rauch lands job in NYC

Ashland, Ore. — Oregon Shakespeare Festival has formally announced Friday, artistic director Bill Rauch is leaving the organization in August 2019. Rauch will be moving to New York City to assume artistic leadership of The Ronald O. Perelman Center for Performing Arts at the World Trade Center.
“Leaving OSF and this amazing company has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life,” Rauch said.
Rauch is OSF’s fifth artistic director since 2007. He was a guest director five seasons before that.
“What we have collectively accomplished in the past 12 years at OSF exceeds my wildest dreams of what was possible when I first started the job,” Rauch said. “An ever-diversifying universe of actors, artisans, administrators, board members, audience members and so many more have led this Festival boldly forward to the forefront of the American theater.”
The OSF season runs until Oct. 28. Rauch is set to announce the 2019 season in early spring of this year.