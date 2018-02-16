Home
OSF Artistic Director Bill Rauch lands job in NYC

Ashland, Ore. — Oregon Shakespeare Festival has formally announced Friday, artistic director Bill Rauch is leaving the organization in August 2019. Rauch will be moving to New York City to assume artistic leadership of The Ronald O. Perelman Center for Performing Arts at the World Trade Center.

“Leaving OSF and this amazing company has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life,” Rauch said.

Rauch is OSF’s fifth artistic director since 2007. He was a guest director five seasons before that.

“What we have collectively accomplished in the past 12 years at OSF exceeds my wildest dreams of what was possible when I first started the job,” Rauch said. “An ever-diversifying universe of actors, artisans, administrators, board members, audience members and so many more have led this Festival boldly forward to the forefront of the American theater.”

The OSF season runs until Oct. 28. Rauch is set to announce the 2019 season in early spring of this year.

Nikki Torres

NBC5 News reporter, weather forecaster, anchor Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

