OSF commemorates Juneteenth

ASHLAND, Ore. — Monday, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival commemorated “Juneteenth” — the annual observance of the end of slavery in the United States on June 19th, 1865.
For the past 20 years, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival has celebrated Juneteenth, filling the day with discussions, a play reading, and exhibits. All of the activities led up to the variety show in OSF’s courtyard.
The event’s creative director says Juneteenth is important, no matter your background.
“So we come together with our community, just as we are, to acknowledge that we share in the upholding of freedom and justice for one another whether or not our skin is light or dark,” explained creative director Christiana Clark.
The celebration continues tomorrow morning at the Ashland library with a children’s book reading and a roundtable discussion.
For more information, visit osfashland.org/juneteenth.