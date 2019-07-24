OSF ticket sales are up this summer

The past two years, sales have taken a dive towards the end of summer due to wildfires and smoke. While the skies have been clear thus far, OSF is prepared to move outdoor shows inside should the need arise.
Visitors will be notified of any changes in advance. So far this summer, no shows have been canceled.
“For every performance through the prescribed potential air quality season we will be making day to day calls to decide whether the evening performance will move from the Elizabethan to the Mountain Avenue Theater,” CJ Martinez, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, said.
In anticipation of potential impacts of smoke, OSF moved its summer schedule up a week early this year. That allowed it to bring in a strong student presence to shows before the end of the school year.
This year more seating is also available in the outdoor Elizabethan Theater.
In order to see if tickets are available, you can text ‘OSFRUSH’ to 41411.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.