OSP: Emphasis on speed patrols this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore.– Oregon State Police is cracking down on speeding this weekend, along with police agencies from the entire western United States.
The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition, or WSTSC, is conducting an excessive speed enforcement safety campaign starting Friday.
OSP says its ramping up speed patrolling this weekend, with public safety being the main focus.
The coalition says you should plan ahead and allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination safely to avoid the need to rush.
