Home
OSP: Emphasis on speed patrols this weekend

OSP: Emphasis on speed patrols this weekend

Local News Top Stories , ,

MEDFORD, Ore.– Oregon State Police is cracking down on speeding this weekend, along with police agencies from the entire western United States.

The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition, or WSTSC, is conducting an excessive speed enforcement safety campaign starting Friday.

OSP says its ramping up speed patrolling this weekend, with public safety being the main focus.

The coalition says you should plan ahead and allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination safely to avoid the need to rush.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »