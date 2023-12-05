Possible delayed opening for Mount Ashland

MEDFORD, Ore. – Mount Ashland was hoping to open this Saturday (12/9/2023) for the winter season, but a lack of snowfall is casting doubt on that plan.

Mount Ashland staff say they saw about 10 inches of snow in the recent storms.

But they say that isn’t enough for safe skiing.

Now, the mountain is experiencing warmer temperatures and rain, causing them to lose that snow.

They say they are at the mercy of mother nature and if they have to wait to open, they will.

Mount Ashland’s General Manager, Andrew Gast said,

“Plan b would be to just delay the opening until we get enough snow on the ground, we really need about 24 inches of a good solid base in order for us to open. If we’re not able to open on the 9th, then we’ll just go day by day.”

For updates, you can go to their website.

