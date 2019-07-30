Outdoor workers deal with smoke

While the smoke hasn’t been as bad as last year, Eliot Blythe says the farm he works for recommends they wear masks and stay hydrated. The workers are also encouraged to take extra breaks.
“I have to take breaks every now and then, sit in the truck for a minute or two and then also I have a mask that I wear. It can get a little hot in the mask, so I don’t like to wear it unless it gets really, really smoky out,” Blythe said.
Other businesses are also taking precautions. Outdoor workers at gas stations and Costco are wearing their masks due to prolonged exposure.
Fire danger levels also contribute to extra rules workers have to follow. This includes no lawn mowers or weed wackers after 10 a.m. to avoid potential sparks.
