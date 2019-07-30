‘Time is now’: Transporting animals away from MP 97 Fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Local volunteers are helping animals and livestock impacted by the Milepost 97 Fire. With many homes under a level 2 evacuation in the Canyonville fire area, animal experts say now is the time to start planning to get your animals out.
On Saturday, the non-profit “Heavenly Hauling Transport and Rescue” helped relocate a horse and 12 goats from the fire zone. Volunteers say they’re ‘on-call’ even for those in level one evacuation areas. Last year, they rescued hundreds of animals from eight wildfires in southern Oregon and northern California.
Rogue River resident Hannah Meier is also offering her trailer for those who might need the extra help. She said evacuation two is a really good time to make a plan and get large animals and livestock out.
Meier said the county does not yet have an official place where animals can be sheltered so that’s something folks need to work out themselves.
Those needing Meier’s assistance to transport can reach her at 541-531-8055.
“Heavenly Hauling Transport and Rescue” can be reached by calling 541-261-1361.
