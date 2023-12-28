Over $10,000 donated during ACCESS Food and Fund Drive

MEDFORD, Ore. – The numbers are in from the ACCESS Greystone Court holiday fundraiser in East Medford and visitors were really in the giving spirit!

A little over $5,000 was raised through community donations. But, to make it even better, NIC Industries matched donations up to $5,000. So in total, over $10,000 will go to the non-profit to help support local families.

On top of that, over 6,500 pounds of food was also collected.

ACCESS distributes 4.5 million pounds of food every year and says they couldn’t do it without the endless support from the community.

“It’s a beautiful experience for everyone that’s out. And it is a refection of this community and how we come together to support one another,” said ACCESS Chief Advancement Officer, Kellie Battaglia. “Food drives like this and donations to help support the food bank are absolutely critical, so we can feed one in five people who rely on our food bank every year.”

Since its inception 23 years ago, the food and fund drive has brought 1.6 million meals to the community.

Along with its gratitude to the community, ACCESS also wants to say a very special thank you to the Greystone Court neighborhood for all they do to make this event possible.

“You can imagine all the thousands and thousands of people that go through their neighborhood and it’s because of them that we’ve been able to collect and provide the 1.6 million meals,” Battaglia said. “So, special shout out and thank you to the Greystone Neighborhood.”

If you didn’t get a chance to stop by the neighborhood to donate, there is still time! The food drive and fundraiser started December 1 and will continue through January 1.

All of the money raised will help support the ACCESS regional food bank.

