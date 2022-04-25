Painting sunflowers for Ukraine’s animals

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A local artist hosted a water coloring event to help save animals that have been affected by the war in Ukraine.

People were invited to Rellik Winery to enjoy some wine tasting and to paint some sunflowers. Revenue from the tickets sold for the event will go to UAnimals to save animals that have been uprooted by the war in Ukraine.

“We are painting sunflowers because sunflowers are the Ukrainian symbol for peace and hope, it’s just a fun time and for a great cause,” said Safa Qureshi, of Silver Key Creations.

Qureshi says she does art events to support animal charities every month, if you would like to join the next event you can follow Silver Dey Creations on Facebook.