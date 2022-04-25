Ashland celebrates Earth Day by showing off it’s green energy

ASHLAND. Ore. – There was a big Earth Day Celebration in Ashland on April 24th. The Southern Oregon Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Association teamed up to show off some green organizations.

Attendees had the opportunity to test drive some brand new electric vehicles and bikes. Including one, manufactured in Eugene. Organizers were happy to see people enjoying what they had to offer.

“This is great, the enthusiasm for this event this time has been more than we anticipated and I’m just really happy,” said Pete Jorgensen, President of Southern Oregon Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Association.

Jorgensen says the event had more than a dozen organizations committed to environmental protection, and that he was happy to see so many people celebrating earth day.