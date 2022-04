WINSTON, Ore. – A Winston man is dead after a motorcycle crash this past weekend.

Police received a report of a single motorcycle crash on the 1000 block of Brockway Road Saturday afternoon.

Deputies learned the motorcycle was traveling on the road at a high rate of speed when it lost control and left the roadway.

The man, identified as 41-year-old Michael David Poole, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Poole’s family has been notified.