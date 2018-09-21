Park(ing) Day comes to downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Many people are out today celebrating a worldwide, annual event that’s come here to downtown Medford.
It’s Park-ing Day.
It’s a day that encourages businesses and community members to transform regular, everyday parking spaces into temporary parklets.
Many have different themes and games, while others are simply providing a place for people to sit and relax.
Karolina Lavagnino says they’ve been planning for the event tonight since august and it’s amazing to see everything come together.
“It’s wonderful. We have gorgeous weather we are out enjoying fresh local pears and just having fun and listening to music so we hope many people show up,” Lavagnino said.
Organizers of the event are hopeful these public spaces will bring the community together offering a new way for the community to experience downtown.
The event ended at 8 pm; If you’re feeling inspired to participate in the event, there’s always next year.
