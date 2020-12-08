Parklet Program sticking around

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Some good news for Medford restaurants and businesses, the City of Medford is extending it’s Parklet Program.
The City of Medford’s Parklet Program turns parking spaces into outdoor seating for restaurants. Now, it’s sticking around, until at least, the spring.
The program has been a huge help to restaurants, who’s indoor seating has been limited, or sometimes non-existent, during the pandemic.
It began last spring and was originally set to expire this month, now, the city is extending it until March.
It allows restaurants to turn the parking spots immediately in front of their business, into temporary seating, allowing them to serve more customers.
“Knowing that these businesses, you know operate on a very thin margin, and we really wanted them to succeed as much as they could through COVID-19,” says Medford City Manager, Kelly Madding.
The Medford City Council will meet on December 17th to vote on the matter, though that appears to be a formality.
After the spring of 2021, the program could be implemented on a permanent basis.
All restaurants and businesses in the City of Medford are eligible to apply. The city has already approved seven applications.
