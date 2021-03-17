Home
Pear Valley C.P. Senior Living facility opens indoor visits to residents

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —A Central Point Senior Living facility opened Tuesday for indoor visits for its residents.

This comes after a year of having it closed to visitors due to the pandemic.

The Pear Valley Senior Living staff says it has noticed a significant increase in joy among its residents, families, and team members.

“This is really the first time they are able to come in and see how mom and dad or see how grandma and grandpa are doing and it is so joyful, you can feel it in the air you really can, ” says Allyson Smith with Pear Valley.

The staff says visitors are limited to 2 people at a time per resident, for 45-minute intervals.

