Walls going up at Foundry Village in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —The Foundry Village temporary housing shelter in Grants Pass is making progress.

Foundry Village is similar to Hope Village in Medford, a group of tiny homes that will help transition the homeless to more stable living solutions.

Tuesday, a dozen volunteers began framing its community-building, which will hold the bathrooms, laundry, kitchen, and case management offices.

It says after the walls are up it will begin working on the roof.

They hope to have the project completed by July or August.

