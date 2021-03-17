Walls going up at Foundry Village in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —The Foundry Village temporary housing shelter in Grants Pass is making progress.
Foundry Village is similar to Hope Village in Medford, a group of tiny homes that will help transition the homeless to more stable living solutions.
Tuesday, a dozen volunteers began framing its community-building, which will hold the bathrooms, laundry, kitchen, and case management offices.
It says after the walls are up it will begin working on the roof.
They hope to have the project completed by July or August.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.