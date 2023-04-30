Talent Historical Society unveils Almeda Fire exhibit, Fire Remnants

TALENT, Ore. – The Talent Historical Society opened its Almeda Fire exhibit Saturday.

The exhibit at the Talent History Museum is called Fire Remnants and features hundreds of Almeda Fire artifacts, photographs, and artwork.

Organizers said the exhibit took well over a year to build its collection, to document and display a traumatic piece of local history that happened to the community nearly three years ago.

“We have to document it as well, it’s an important part of our history, fifty to a hundred years from now it’s definitely going to be historical, it might not seem as historical right now but it’s a living history, it’s the heartbeat of our museum that’s alive,” said Willow Mccloud, President of Talent Historical Society.

Along with the unveiling of the new exhibit, there was also a new book launching based on the Almeda Fire.

The book’s editor said it’s a compilation of survivor stories that have been translated into both English and Spanish called “Talent, Oregon: The Almeda Fire”.

