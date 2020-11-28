Pet safety tips for holiday season

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– Doctor Rory Applegate veterinarian at the Southern Oregon Veterinarian Specialty Center says pet owners need to resist giving in to puppy dog eyes at the dinner table this holiday season.
She says more owners make unnecessary visits to the pet emergency room, when preventative medicine could have done the trick.
“Making sure you’ve stayed up with your family vets, making sure for any active medical concerns you have enough medication on board and also just trying to make their routine and stress level as predictable and low as possible.”
Applegate says the SOVSC is receiving many clients due to its individuality in the area.
“This is a huge role that we play here. We’re the only kind of emergency hospital within about an hour and a half, 2 hour radius.”
With that responsibility she says the hospital does everything it can to help animals recover from serious injuries as well as a minor belly ache.
But again, she says its some owners who need a little more training. Some foods to avoid giving animals include garlic, onions, and seasoned meats.
“Keeping it simple what they usually eat what they usually get as treats and keeping it routine is going to be the safest thing.”
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.