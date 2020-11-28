Man accused of murdering Aidan Ellison pleads ‘not guilty’

MEDFORD, Ore. — A man who is behind bars in connection with an Ashland homicide pleaded “not guilty” Friday.
Ashland police said during the early morning hours of November 23, 47-year-old Robert Paul Keegan of Talent was carrying an unlawfully concealed firearm in the parking lot of Ashland’s Stratford Inn when he approached Aidan Ellison and shot the 19-year-old Black man in the chest, killing him.
Keegan was still at the scene when police showed up and he was immediately detained by officers.
On November 27, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said Keegan pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm, and reckless endangering.
Keegan’s next court appearance is scheduled for February 21, 2021. He is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail without bail.
Friends of Ellison said racism was a factor in the shooting, something which Ashland police disagreed with.
Southern Oregon activists said this isn’t the end of Ellison’s legacy. They plan on holding a rally on December 2, 2020, at the Jackson County Courthouse.
Aiden Ellison’s friends have created a fundraiser, selling hoodies and t-shirts. They tell NBC5 all the profits will go to Ellison’s mother. Click HERE for more information.
*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.