Medford Police gives advice to prevent mail theft

MEDFORD, Ore.– As you’re making online purchases Medford police say beware of porch pirates.
Police say the Rogue Valley is a hot spot for this specific crime.
With coronavirus forcing more shoppers online officers say it gives thieves more reasons to lurk in your neighborhood.
It’s not just packages that the crooks are after.
Police say postage with sensitive information such as social security numbers or account information can also get stolen.
“Be safe and call us and let us come out there and figure out what’s going on. Its a serious thing. Its not a joke. Mail theft is very serious and its something that we deal a lot with in our area,” says Corporal Joshua Schilder of MPD.
Schilder says giving specific delivery instructions is a good way to keep your packages from being stolen.
Police encourages you to watch your house and your surrounding area and to contact police if you see any suspicious activity.
