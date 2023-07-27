Petition to recall Grants Pass mayor turned in

MEDFORD, Ore. – A petition to recall Grants Pass mayor, Sara Bristol, has been turned in.

Over 4,300 signatures were gathered, according to petitioners.

County staff will now need to verify at least 2,462 of them are registered voters in Josephine County.

If so, the recall process will begin and Mayor Bristol will be notified.

She will then have five days to either resign or challenge it through a ‘recall election, which would take place within 35 days.

Petitioners say Mayor Bristol does not represent their conservative principles.

We reached out to the mayor; we didn’t hear back.

But she previously told us, she has no plans to resign.

