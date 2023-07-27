New Oregon drone-use law prohibits flying in emergencies

MEDFORD, Ore. – A bill That prohibits drone use in Oregon under certain scenarios has been signed by Governor Tina Kotek.

HB 2520 focuses on preventing drone interference with wildfire suppression, law enforcement and emergency response efforts.

This come about one year after an ODF helicopter was forced to land because a private drone was flying near a structure fire.

The state of Oregon did have a statute that regulated certain drone use, but it didn’t include situations like emergency response.

Now, lawmakers are hoping this will keep people safe.

State Representative, Pam Marsh said “this is just something you don’t even want to contemplate, right? You don’t want your drone anywhere near where law enforcement, emergency operations are occurring. And we recognize that people who are new to running drones may not immediately understand that, so the bill will be a mechanism for informing them as well.”

There are two possible legal consequences.

If it is determined accidental, it is a ‘class-A violation.’

It’s a ‘class-A misdemeanor’ if it’s done intentionally.

Violations are punishable by up to $2,000 and misdemeanors, up to $6,000 and/or up to a year in jail.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.