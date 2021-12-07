Phoenix coffee stand brewing again after Almeda Fire

PHOENIX, Ore. —Kraken Koffee is up and brewing again, after being destroyed in the Almeda Fire, just short of its scheduled opening.

The organic coffee stand on wheels was supposed to open the week of the fire. But plans quickly changed for the owner Brenda Georgeson after losing her business, and her home.

She started building the coffee stand from scratch, a week after the fire. She learned plumbing, electric, and flooring all by herself. Despite running into some permit delays, she’s open for business.

“I have my regulars already and I’m meeting new people every day and it’s a blessing, it makes me so happy, I’m so tired, but once I’m here every day is a good day,” said Georgeson.

The coffee stand is located at the shops, at Exit 24 in Phoenix. Kraken Koffee is open for walk-up service, Monday through Saturday from 7 to 5.