Phoenix coffee stand brewing again after Almeda Fire

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King December 6, 2021

PHOENIX, Ore. —Kraken Koffee is up and brewing again, after being destroyed in the Almeda Fire, just short of its scheduled opening.

The organic coffee stand on wheels was supposed to open the week of the fire. But plans quickly changed for the owner Brenda Georgeson after losing her business, and her home.

She started building the coffee stand from scratch, a week after the fire. She learned plumbing, electric, and flooring all by herself. Despite running into some permit delays, she’s open for business.

“I have my regulars already and I’m meeting new people every day and it’s a blessing, it makes me so happy, I’m so tired, but once I’m here every day is a good day,” said Georgeson.

The coffee stand is located at the shops, at Exit 24 in Phoenix. Kraken Koffee is open for walk-up service, Monday through Saturday from 7 to 5.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.