Pick a poster: Nonprofit turns to public for help in fundraiser

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Rogue Valley-based nonprofit needs your help picking its upcoming event flier.

Ride My Road is a group of bikers who help raise money to fight sex trafficking.

This May the organization is hosting its second annual charity bike ride, and it turned to graphic arts students at Southern Oregon University to help with its marketing.

“It was just very and inspirational and moving,” said Ride My Road Executive Director Lauren Trantham, “and i felt really encouraged that this
younger generation gets to learn about trafficking in this way and use their talents to make a difference.”

Each student designed a flier an six finalists were selected. If you want to help pick the final design, head to Ride My Road on Facebook.

