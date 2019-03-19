Home
Travel symposium brings southern Oregon tourism industry together

Travel symposium brings southern Oregon tourism industry together

Local News , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Many working in the tourism and hospitality industries from across the state gathered at the 23rd annual “Travel Southern Oregon Symposium.”

This year’s event was held at the Inn at the Commons in Medford.

The symposium features a series of workshops and speakers from the statewide organization, “Travel Oregon.”

Travel-oriented companies and organizations are able to learn about the latest travel initiatives with break-out sessions in marketing strategies and ways to improve social media presence.

The two-day symposium ends Monday afternoon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »