Pizzeria in Talent gives out personal pizzas to people in need

“So every Sunday basically, we give away anywhere from 35 – 55 pizzas,” said co-owner, Anthony Mouyios.
The Grotto pizzeria, located in the heart of Talent, opened its doors 20 years ago.
The last four Sundays, the pizzeria has been giving out 6′-8′ personal pizzas to people in need.
Mouyios says he is happy to give back to the community.
“You can definitely see the need, because you know, they line up and wait for something to eat and that’s our goal, to keep our community strong,” he said.
The business has given out nearly 200 pizzas so far.
Mouyios says anyone can get a cheese or pepperoni pizza come Sunday.
They begin making the dough and putting the pizzas together around 8:30 am.
“Every Saturday night we’re like, oh, we gotta get up early and make pizza for the hungry,” said Mouyios.
Pizzas are handed out from 11:30 to 12 in the afternoon, but it is first come, first serve.
“We max out right around 55 pizzas, because that’s our capacity for how many pans we have, so that’s kind of our limit,” Mouyios added.
He says they plan to wind down their effort the next month, however, if the demand is still great – The Grotto will keep serving.
“Everybody kinda knows us and you know we wanna give back, because they’ve definitely supported us and we wanna make sure that nobody goes hungry,” Mouyios said.
The pizzeria hopes to give out 500 pizzas in the next four weeks.
