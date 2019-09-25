Planet Fitness to open second location in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore – Planet Fitness is opening a second location in Medford, near Hobby Lobby and Ashley Furniture by the old Costco gas station.
An employee tells NBC5 News that the second gym location will open around May of next year.
One Planet Fitness member tells us the second location is needed, especially during the busy hours.
“There’s a lot of people, I’m sure that come from that north end of town to come down here to workout after work and them being able to have a second location up north is going to be a huge benefit for them,” Joey Farruggia, Planet Fitness member, said.
There is already a Planet Fitness in south Medford.
