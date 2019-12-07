Plans for hotel near Medford’s airport move forward

MEDFORD, Ore. — Plans are moving forward on a new four-story hotel near Medford’s airport.
The Medford Site Plan and Architectural Commission unanimously approved the design for the My Place Hotel today. The hotel would be built in an undeveloped lot on the southwest corner of Airport and Biddle Rd.
The 85-room hotel would be geared toward visitors with an extended stay in the Rogue Valley. The rooms will be complete with a kitchenette and access to laundry services.
“We’ve looked at the market for about a year and a half and we’ve noticed the trends and the highs and lows and it meets our market study with demand generators and we think it’s a great market to be in,” Aaron Lawson, MP Medford LLC, said.
After a traffic study is completed, construction on the ‘My Place Hotel’ could start as early as March. If everything goes according to plan, Lawson says construction could be finished in just seven months.
There are currently 52 My Place Hotel locations across the country, with 15 more on the way. The closest one is in Bend.
