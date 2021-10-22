Home
Police academy that’s working with MPD/JCSO aims to spark change in law enforcement agencies

SOUTHERN OREGON, —A new police academy seeks to spark cultural change in today’s law enforcement agencies. The Ethos Academy is an in-person and online training platform, to teach ethics and leadership training to law enforcement organizations.

It stands for ethics to help organizations succeed. Two army veterans founded the company 8 years ago.

They’re working around the region with police agencies, including MPD and JCSO.

The courses empower officers to discern the best course of action through video lessons, training drills, and workbooks, among other options.

“We go to an organization and say you’re going to have 3 hours of ethics training and you can just see it in their face, but by the time we leave, we have people asking questions because we sparked something inside of them because we’re delivering training in a way they haven’t seen before,” said Founder Jeff Crapo.

Crapo says 24 law enforcement agencies across Oregon and northern California have completed the academy.

