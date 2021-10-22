Rogue Valley Manor hosts COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic

MEDFORD, —The Rogue Valley Manor hosted its 8th vaccination clinic for COVID-19 booster shots for residents this afternoon. Staff and volunteers administered the shots.
The Manor says, the clinic completed booster vaccinations for all eligible residents in every level of care.
Carolyn Turner is a manor resident, she’s a retired RN. She keeps her license valid, so she can help out with events like these.
“We have a lot of folks ready willing and able to do that so we are happy to help out and do it for the manor residents as opposed to them going off-campus to a provider or somewhere else,” said Turner.
The retirement community says it’s given more than 2,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to both residents and staff.
The Manor says it will have the flu vaccines for residents and staff Friday, and next Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm.
