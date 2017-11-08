Police arrest man after woman shoots at him

MEDFORD, Ore. — Scary moments for a woman in North Medford after an encounter with a man causes her to pull her gun and shoot.
According to Medford Police, around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, 50-year-old Soren Stiehl approached a woman near Real Deals Home Decor on North Pacific Highway. They say he was acting disorderly and threatening.
The woman felt Stiehl was putting her life in danger. In response, she pulled out a gun and fired at him.
Medford police were later able to find Stiehl where he was arrested for disorderly conduct and trespassing.
Oregon law justifies using force against someone as self-defense or to defend another person if you feel your life is in danger.