Police investigating possible shooting on Foothills Road and Caperna Drive

Medford, Or.- Medford police detectives are investigating the scene of where a possible shooting took place. They’ve executed a search warrant at a home between Foothills Road and Caperna Drive.

“The search warrant is for evidence,” Medford Police Detective Sergeant Josh Reimer said. “Right now we are trying to determine where the shooting took place and we believe it may be this location.”

Police were first sent to Rogue Regional Medical Center Wednesday afternoon on reports of a male being treated for gun shot wounds.

At this point, police have not named a suspect. They say its unclear if the person who was shot, knows the person who shot him.

Police will be investigating throughout the night.

