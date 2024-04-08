Police arrest Medford construction contractor for aggravated theft

TALENT, Ore. — A Medford based construction contractor is facing charges including aggravated theft.

According to the Talent Police Department, officers arrested 52-year-old Curtis Buckelew at a home in the 3600 block of Mallard Lane in Medford Sunday. The arrest stems from an investigation into Buckelew and “98 Restoration” last year after receiving reports he had been paid for materials and labor for work he did not complete.

During the investigation, Buckelew was indicted by a Grand Jury on Theft in the first degree, Falsifying Business Records, and Aggravated Theft in the first degree.

Buckelew currently faces Aggravated Theft in the first degree and Theft by Deception.