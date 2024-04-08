Almost $10M awarded to Grants Pass, Chiloquin for affordable housing

SALEM, Ore. — The cities of Grants Pass and Chiloquin are two of 12 Oregon cities set to receive funding from Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS).

The money is part of over $40 million in grants and tax credits reserved to build and preserve 417 homes and comes from the federal 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), HOME, General Housing Account Program (GHAP), and the Oregon Affordable Housing Tax Credits (OAHTC).

“This progress is about what really matters—putting resources towards investments that make life better for more Oregonians,” said OHCS Director Andrea Bell. “Over 400 families and individuals will have a safe and stable place to call home because of these investments and the leadership of our local partners who made this possible. This progress can invigorate neighborhoods, communities, and our economies. These investments in housing today will serve Oregonians for generations to come especially in our rural and Tribal communities.”

Grants Pass’s Allen Creek Crossing will be awarded $4.5 million for 68 units and Chilquin is set to receive $46. million for 30 units at Klamath LIHTC #1.

Other Oregon cities to receive funding include Gresham, Portland, Albany, Redmond, Veneta, Harrisburg, Junction City, Bend, Salem, and La Pine.

