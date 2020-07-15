Home
Police asking for public’s assistance after shooting incidents

Police asking for public’s assistance after shooting incidents

Local News Regional Top Stories

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — After several vehicles were shot at on I-5, Oregon State Police are asking the public’s assistance on identifying the individuals responsible.

In a press release, OSP says they have investigated five vehicles hit by bullets along the highway between Roseburg and Grants. No injuries have been reported.

OSP says if your vehicle was hit by a bullet or you have information on the shootings, to call 911.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »