Police asking for public’s assistance after shooting incidents

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — After several vehicles were shot at on I-5, Oregon State Police are asking the public’s assistance on identifying the individuals responsible.
In a press release, OSP says they have investigated five vehicles hit by bullets along the highway between Roseburg and Grants. No injuries have been reported.
OSP says if your vehicle was hit by a bullet or you have information on the shootings, to call 911.
