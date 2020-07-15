Home
Two employees test positive for COVID-19 at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. — Two hospital employees tested positive for COVID-19 at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay.

The hospital made the announcement on Facebook, saying both employees traveled out of the state and came into contact with family, who later tested positive.

Both employees are quarantining at home and are in good condition. The hospital says there is no reason to believe any patients were exposed.

