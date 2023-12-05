Ballet Students Perform for Local Seniors

MEDFORD, Ore. – This time of year is always a great reminder to give back in the ways that we can. That can be donating a present or maybe even giving your time. And that’s what students at Medford Miss Diana’s School of Ballet are up to.

The dancers are doing several performances at local senior living communities.

This weekend they visited Weatherly Inn in Medford. The dancers ranging ages four to 12 performed their numbers for a packed crowd of residents certainly making spirits bright.

“This is their home. This is their space,” said Brittany Michener, Director of Community Relations at Weatherly Inn. “And even though they have their apartments the rest of the community is really just a extension of their homes, and we want to have them share it with their families. So things like Miss Diana’s School of Ballet when they come and bring all their children it just feels more like home.”

Weatherly Inn says the performances are nostalgic for residents and bring back happy memories, while maybe also creating some new ones too.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.