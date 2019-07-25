Home
Potential changes coming to OSF

ASHLAND, Ore – You could see changes to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s iconic Elizabethan Theater.

OSF hired a consultant to review the audience experience. Areas range from addressing air quality issues to seating arrangements. The consultant will also be looking at the possibility of adding a retractable or non-retractable roof to the outdoor theater.

That’s became an issue after heavy wildfire smoke hurt OSF ticket sales. Another option is building a new structure in a separate location to increase space.

OSF hopes to get the consultant’s report by the end of the year. They are in the preliminary research stages right now, so nothing is set in stone.

