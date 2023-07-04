Power shutoffs more likely in Douglas County during Red Flag warning

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Amid a Red Flag warning in southwestern Oregon this Fourth of July, Douglas Electric Cooperative customers are being warned power outages may be more likely.

The DEC said as part of the utility provider’s fire mitigation plan, devices that have been placed to protect the area’s electrical grid are being tuned to their most sensitive settings, which may trigger power cutoffs and outages that last longer than normal.

“Barring any changes to fire weather conditions, these settings will remain in place until tomorrow [Wednesday] morning, when we will return to normal operations,” the DEC said. “These actions are being taken to protect our members and to promote public safety, and we appreciate your patience.”

All DEC members who live in the area shown in the map above this article will be affected.

